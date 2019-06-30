Sudan: Protests On Sunday to Mark 30 Years Since Bashir Seized Power

Recent crackdown on protesters sparks fear of return to Bashir-era levels of repression

'The world has seen very clearly the passion with which Sudanese people are campaigning for their human rights' - Kumi Naidoo

Ahead of nationwide protests planned in Sudan on Sunday (30 June) to mark 30 years since former President Omar al-Bashir seized power through a military coup, Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty International's Secretary General, said:

"The horrific unprovoked use of lethal and unnecessary force against peaceful protesters as witnessed on 3 June must not be repeated this Sunday.

"Since the bloody crackdown earlier this month, there has been an alarming regression on human rights.

"This includes an ongoing internet shutdown, attacks on the media and the refusal to allow opposition groups to organise public forums, as well as the continued dispersal of peaceful protesters using unnecessary and excessive force.

"This clampdown clearly points to the return of the repressive days associated with al-Bashir.

"Despite the brutal attempts to shut down these protests and close access to the outside world by blocking social media, the rest of the world has seen very clearly the passion with which Sudanese people are campaigning for their human rights.

"The transitional authorities must fully respect and uphold the Sudanese peoples' rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association; and protect their lives."

3 June attacks

On 3 June, horrific attacks on peaceful protesters in Khartoum led to more than 100 people being killed, and over 700 injured. The Sudanese security forces also committed savage acts of sexual violence against men and women on the same day.