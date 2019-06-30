Sudan: TMC Warns of dangers of political crisis

Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council (TMC) has warned of the danger of the crisis in the country, stressing that it holds the Forces of Declaration Freedom and Change is fully responsible for any damage caused the march announced on Sunday 30 June.

The TMC outlined in statement received by SUNA, that the citizens expect the announcement of a final agreement after months of constitutional vacuum.

The Council, has pointed out to the bias of the armed forces to the people's choice and the keenness of the transitional military to reach a solution and compromise with the forces of freedom and change in order to get the country out of its crisis into a new reality in which the transitional government prepares the country for a promising future in which the values of democracy, justice and peace prevail.