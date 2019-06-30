29 June 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate President Lawan Leads Govt Delegation to Afcon 2019

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The NFF/Twitter
Super Eagles AFCON 2019 squad.

President Muhammadu Buhari has picked the president of the senate, Ahmed Lawan, as leader of the federal government delegation to the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt.

Also on the delegation are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Delta and Lagos respectively, are equally to be part of the delegation.

There are also the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, and a Representative of the Presidency; Captain Hosa Okunbo.

The permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola, and Muhammad Gambo, the ministry's Director of Facilities, are also members of the delegation.

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, completes the 11-man list.

Members of the delegation are expected to arrive in Egypt next week, in time for the Super Eagles' Round of 16 encounter.

NAN

Nigeria

Afcon 2019 - Record-Chasing Super Eagles Seek to Extend Perfect Run Against Madagascar

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have already qualified for the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.