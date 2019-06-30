Uganda: East or West, Cranes Fans Simply Love Permutations

An age-old saying makes it abundantly clear that for one to rule the roost they have to beat the best.

It is safe to say that the Cranes did not go to Egypt to make up the numbers at the 32nd staging of the Africa Cup of Nations. It would, however, be a bit of a stretch to say that Sebastien Desabre's charges are confident in their ability to go all the way.

Stranger things have happened, but maybe we may just have to hold on to the picture of the irrepressible Denis Onyango lifting aloft a gold-plated trophy African footballs aristocrats have been vying for since 2002.

Today, the Cranes play their third match (against the hosts) at Cairo International Stadium, which is incidentally the venue for the July 19 final.

The four points out of a possible six that Desabre's outfit has garnered have been pretty useful in soothing fears.

Despite this decent start all but confirming Uganda's stay in Egypt for at least a second week, Cranes fans have been ransacking all sorts of permutations to rule out at last-gasp heartbreaks.

In truth, it is unlikely that there will be any heartbreaks long after the stars have winked faintly through tonight's pewter sky. Defeat at the hands of the hosts won't halt Uganda's Cinderella run in Egypt.

It may, however, set up a tricky round of 16 clash. And this dear reader is where we dig into our favourite dish - permutations. We just can't seem to avoid them, can we!

Many Cranes fans have been sifting foursquare through permutation after permutation. What they have ended up with is something remotely akin to a jigsaw puzzle.

It appears the closer they have gotten to the impenetrable heart of the mystery, the more ominous the patterning became. Tearing the lid off this Pandora's box has only released another kind of trouble.

Here is the trouble: if Uganda places second in Group A, a round of 16 match with Senegal's Lions of Teranga will be on the cards. In the event that the Cranes lose tonight and Zimbabwe beats them to second place, a round of 16 contest with the winner of Group B (most definitely Nigeria) will be cast in stone. Elsewhere, should the Cranes beat Egypt and win Group A, they won't only play their round of 16 match at Cairo International Stadium but also quite possibly set up a derby match against Kenya.

So back to that age-old saying: to be the best, you have to beat the best. With that in mind, which opponent would you rather the Cranes faced in the round of 16, dear reader? Call stays with you!