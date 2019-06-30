Ghana: Miss Continent Unidos Ghana to Be Launched Tomorrow

The search for a queen to wear the Miss Continent Unidos Ghana crown kicks off tomorrow, Sunday, June 30, at the Grand Casamora Hotel in Accra.

The beauty pageant aimed at developing problem solving abilities of young ladies, would demand from selected contestants to present viable solutions and options to pertinent issues in society.

Tomorrow's programme would also pave way for a series of auditions to select finalists for the main event.

The topics will include; "Rise of Slay Queens, Sensationalism over professionalism in media today, Politics and governance in Ghana and Tramadol abuse among the youth".

Panel of judges for the pageant include; Stacy Amoateng, a renowned broadcaster, Trigmatic, a Musician, and the Chief Executive Officer of Miss United Continents Ghana, Akua Amoakoa.

Ms Akua Amoakoa tells Times Weekend that winners of the competition would be determined by 50 percent votes from judges and the other 50 percent votes from the general public.

She said the national winner grabs the crown, GH₵ 10,000 and souvenirs from sponsors of the beauty pageant, adding that she will get the chance to represent the country at the global Miss United Continent in Ecuador.

"She will also walk home with GH₵6,000 and other benefits from sponsors and organisers," Ms Akua Amoakoa said.