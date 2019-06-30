Botswana and Rwanda Establish JPCC

Photo: Village Urugwiro/New Times

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi and First Lady Neo Masisi with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame

Gaborone — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has expressed delight over establishment of a structured bilateral framework, in the form of a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) between Botswana and Rwanda.

Speaking at the state banquet on the occasion of a state visit by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Dr Masisi indicated that the JPCC would provide strategic direction to relations, through regular engagements since the two countries will be able to periodically take stock of bilateral relations and to monitor progress on agreed milestones.

The JPCC, he said, would re-focus on efforts on critical areas where the two had a comparative advantage.

"Botswana has made significant strides in the areas of animal disease control, beef production and mineral beneficiation while Rwanda, on the other hand, has successful service sectors, a diversified tourism sector, this, therefore, means that a lot should be channeled to such areas to maximize mutual benefits," he said.

President Masisi said it was pleasing to note that the two countries continued to enjoy cordial relations and fruitful cooperation founded on genuine friendship and mutual respect, despite their geographical distance.

"There is already notable progress in advancing our bilateral cooperation in some of the critical sectors, which includes the conclusion of Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), which not only facilitates cooperation in the area of air transport but also allows for direct flights between the two countries," he said.

President Masisi said Botswana noted with admiration Rwanda's relentless efforts in building a peaceful political atmosphere, characterized by the unity of purpose and vibrant socio-economic progress, adding that what Rwanda achieved since one of the 20th century's greatest tragedies, was not only a significant inheritance for future generations but a beacon of civility.

The prudent economic management and the continuous improvement of the ease of doing business, President Masisi said had considerably boosted the creditworthiness of Rwanda adding that the positive strides that Rwanda had registered through the current regime's visionary leadership make Rwanda stands out as an enviable model for socio-economic development.

For his part, President Kagame said his groundbreaking visit was demonstration of the significance that both governments attached to nurturing and broadening scope of the two countries' bilateral cooperation.

He highlighted that Rwanda and Botswana shared aspiration for the well-being and prosperity of their peoples.

"Our officials have been working together to strengthen our partnership in priority areas, that will contribute to transforming the lives of the people of our two nations. I have no doubt that we shall succeed in this important task. This is because we are both committed to delivery, transparency, accountability and involvement of our people in their own development," he said.

President Kagame stated that Rwanda and Botswana were both committed members of the African Union and continued to work together, as well as other member states, to integrate and advance Africa.

Source : BOPA