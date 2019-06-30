30 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four People Killed After Three Cars Collide Outside Potchefstroom

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Four people were killed after three vehicles collided on the N12 freeway near Ikageng, outside Potchefstroom, on Saturday evening.

The four were killed after they were flung from the back of a bakkie they were travelling in. Their vehicle collided with another car.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the driver of a Tata bakkie was crossing the N12 at the last entrance of Ikageng from Sarafina Road, when he collided with a Hyundai vehicle that was travelling from Klerksdorp towards Potchefstroom.

"It is alleged that during the collision, an unconfirmed number of people were flung from the back of the bakkie and landed on the road. Allegedly, another vehicle collided with some of the people that were on the road.

"Four people, two males and two females, died on the scene while seven other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. At this stage, the deceased have not been formally identified. Due to the collision, the road was closed for approximately five hours," said Myburgh.

