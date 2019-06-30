30 June 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Arrest Fake Hennessy, Moet & Chandon Producers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The police in Lagos have arrested three suspects for allegedly producing fake drinks in Lagos.

Bala Elkana, the police spokesperson, said in a statement Sunday that the suspects, who were arrested on June 20, specialised in the production of fave versions of such drinks as Hennessy Vsop, Hennessy Xo, Moet Chandon, Jack Daniel, Remy Martins, Red label among others

Those arrested include Dare Shittu, 29; Shittu Abdulsalam, 19; and Oyenuga Biola, 29.

They were arrested by officers of the State Intelligence Bureau at an illegal factory located at No. 5 Chapel street off Apongbon, Lagos Island.

The police said the officers carried out surveillance after they received information about illegal the production of alcoholic beverages at the address.

"The police recovered large quantity of alcoholic beverages, jerry cans of substances suspected to be ethanol, cognac coloration, rubber cocks, top cocks, labels, stickers and other instruments used in the illegal business," the official said.

Mr Elkana said the three suspects confessed to the crime, adding that another member of the team, Fatai Shittu, is still at large.

"The police is trailing the suspect and the arrested suspects were charged to court and remanded in prison custody," Mr Elkana said.

Nigeria

Afcon 2019 - Record-Chasing Super Eagles Seek to Extend Perfect Run Against Madagascar

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have already qualified for the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.