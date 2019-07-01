Nigeria: BBNaija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

The much-awaited Big Brother Naija Season 4 kicked off on Sunday evening with the introduction of the 21 housemates who will be competing for the N30 million star prize.

The housemates were introduced to BBNaija fans at an exclusive live screening show held at The Podium, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday.

Stars of the moment, Teni the Entertainer and Burna Boy, thrilled the audience to some of their hits.

Both artistes were also announced as the latest Pepsi brand ambassadors shortly after their performances.

Zlatan also performed while DJ Neptune served as the DJ for the opening night.

The housemates were later ushered into the well decorated BBNaija house.

The show will end on September 30.

The BBNaija house is situated in an unknown location in the heart of Lagos.

The organisers, Multichoice Nigeria, have said that this year's edition would be 92 days of intense drama, romance, and spice.

The winner of the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija season 4, will walk away with N30 million cash prize.

The breakdown of the prizes for the winner includes: a N30 million cash prize; a trip to Dubai for two; a home make-over courtesy and a year's supply of Pepsi drink.

Others are 'One Africa Fest VVIP experience'; a year's supply of Indomie noodles & Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

There is also a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game live.

According to Big Brother, the theme for the 2019 edition is 'Forget Wahala'.

Since its maiden edition, BBNaija has produced many celebrities.

They include Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Ikechukwu, Tobi Bakre and Cynthia "Cee-C" Nwadiora.

The show will officially kick off on Monday with a two- hour launch show that will air live on Africa Magic showcase.