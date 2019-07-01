Nigeria: Insecurity - 47 Killed, 31 Kidnapped Across Nigeria Last Week

No fewer than 47 people were killed in different attacks reported from across Nigeria last week.

According to the reports, 31 others were also kidnapped amidst the security challenges facing the nation.

The attacks in this report were either confirmed by security operatives or relations of the victims.

Sunday

Three persons were killed and 20 others kidnapped in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Sunday.

Several persons were reportedly injured with 500 cattle rustled in the attack which took place at the home town of Governor Bello Matawalle.

This was confirmed by the chairman of the local government, Ahmed Abubakar.

The police in Oyo State also confirmed the kidnap of a canteen owner, Folakemi Olufunmilayo, in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Olufunmilayo, who operates Hosanna Food Canteen located along Igbo-Ora - Abeokuta Road, was kidnapped on Sunday within the premises of her canteen.

Monday

PREMIUM TIMES reported that at least 29 farmers were killed when Boko Haram insurgents attacked two Borno communities on Monday.

The insurgents attacked two agrarian communities of Ngangam in Mobbar Local Government Area and another village in Guzamala local government of the state.

The incidents occurred on the day the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, paid a courtesy visit to the Borno State governor, Babagana Umara.

During the visit, he told the governor that the military has developed better strategies that had been yielding positive results 'in the past three weeks'.

Tuesday

Five persons were killed on Tuesday and several houses burnt in a fresh crisis between the Tiv and Jukuns in Rafinkada village of Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba.

Daniel Adidas, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the council, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo.

He alleged that gunmen in army camouflage attacked Rafinkada and set several houses ablaze.

Seven persons were killed in overnight attacks by suspected herdsmen in Koto-Karfe in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was reported that the attacks took place in the early hours of Tuesday between 2 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Some passengers travelling to Onitsha in Anambra State from Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State, were abducted at Ita-Ogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Tuesday.

Festus Omoniyi, secretary of Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Oyemekun branch, Akure/Ado unit, said 10 persons were kidnapped at a spot known as NYSC junction.

"The vehicle involved belongs to our union. It picked passengers in Ado-Ekiti and they were heading to Onitsha but they were attacked by herdsmen around NYSC junction," Mr Omoniyi told TheCable.

"The incident happened around 6 a.m. There were 10 people in the vehicle, including the driver. All of them were taken into the forest. The bus is presently parked at Iju police station. We gathered that policemen could not go into the forest to confront those holding innocent people."

Thursday

The Chief Architect of the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) Calabar, Bassey Inyang, was murdered on Thursday.

Mr Inyang was murdered on Thursday night by suspected gunmen, who ambushed him and his wife at their residence along New Airport by Abasi Orok, the police confirmed.

Police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the story. "The man and his wife were coming back from church when some people in a bus close to his house waylaid and attacked them. No arrest has been made. We are investigating the incident."

Friday

A male resident was hacked to death in Orin Ekiti by gunmen. The attack occurred barely 24 hours after the murder of a female undergraduate in Ise Ekiti, the police confirmed.

The latest victim was identified as Emmanuel Ilori, a hunter and rice farmer at Orin Ekiti in the Ido-Osi Local Government Area of the state.

Residents said that Mr Ilori was killed late on Friday by gunmen, described as herdsmen, while he and his colleagues were hunting.