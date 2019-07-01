30 June 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Dead, 16 Missing in Lagos Boat Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ifeoluwa Adediran

At least two people are dead after a passenger boat capsized at Ijede, Lagos, on Saturday night, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said.

The accident occurred at about 8.30 p.m. while the boat was conveying passengers from Ikorodu to Badore, Ajah.

It was gathered that the boat was conveying 21 passengers. Three people were rescued while the two corpses have been recovered.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the chief executive officer of LASEMA, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday afternoon that 16 bodies are yet to be recovered.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said the capsized boat has been recovered by the marine police.

"No information is on ground about the captain of the boat. Further investigations are ongoing to know why the boat capsized," he said.

The LASEMA boss said recovery efforts are still ongoing and expressed concerns that many boat operators on Lagos waterways are not licensed.

"These boats are run by illegal agencies, plying waterways without having the state licence, they even ply the waterway at night and the rule states that 'don't ply waterways after 7 p.m."

Nigeria

BBNaija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

The much-awaited Big Brother Naija Season 4 kicked off on Sunday evening with the introduction of the 21 housemates who… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.