1 July 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore Is Dead

Photo: Salaton Njau/The Nation
Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore

Nairobi — Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore is dead.

The company's Board Chairman Nicholas Nganga says Collymore passed on at his home this morning after a long battle with cancer.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Robert (Bob) William Collymore CEO Safaricom which occurred at his home," Nganga said in a statement issued on Monday morning.

Collymore has been in and out of the country for several months seeking treatment for Acute Myloid Leukemia (AML).

In October 2017, Collymore travelled to the United Kingdom to receive treatment and returned in July last year to resume his duties.

Lately, he had been receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Collymore leaves behind a wife and four children.

"On behalf of the Board of Safaricom, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, staff, partners and the nation at large who he served selflessly with joy," Nganga said.

