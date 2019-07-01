Zimbabwe: . . . Nation Marks 20 Years Since His Death

Zimbabweans have been urged to attend in their numbers the seventh edition of Joshua Nkomo Commemoration Day to be held at Mahomva Shopping Centre in Mpopoma, Bulawayo, today.

This year, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has partnered the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust (JNLRPT) in organising proceedings for the day.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, ZTA head of corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti said celebrating the former Vice President's historical legacy was an opportunity to educate people and motivate them to take pride in their identity.

"The trails are meant to celebrate our rich history and culture, retracing the steps of one of Zimbabwe's national heroes and former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo," he said.

"The Joshua Nkomo celebrations are meant to coincide with the anniversary of his death exactly 20 years ago."

Mr Koti said this year's edition will run under the theme "I am because you are."

"The Legacy Walk and Umdala Dance are scheduled to take place on 1 July 2019 in Bulawayo and this year's commemorations will be marked by a procession starting at Mahomva Shopping Centre in Mpopoma and ending at White City Stadium in Phelandaba with a fusion of traditional and contemporary music."