Nigeria: El-Rufai Set to Announce New Cabinet

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai is set to submit to the Kaduna State House of Assembly the list of nominees that will form his cabinet.

A credible source in the Assembly confirmed to Daily Trust last night that they were expecting the list either today or tomorrow.

According to the source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the list will include young persons the governor had been grooming for years. "From what I gathered, the names will come in batches but definitely the first list will reach us either on Monday or Tuesday," he said. The source added that from what he gathered, Gov. El-Rufai will after screening by the Assembly post his "mentees" to sensitive ministries and positions in his office.

"Only a handful of the commissioners are likely to be reconsidered, while there is apparently elevation of some officials to become full fledge commissioners from being heads of some agencies," the source said.

"Security agencies are already working on some of the names," he added.