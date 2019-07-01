Nigeria: APC Denies Nominating Candidates for NASS Principal Offices

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied nominating members for the remaining principal offices of the National Assembly.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said consultations are ongoing, after which the party's decision on the appointments will be announced formally.

"Our attention has been drawn to a report in circulation purporting the appointment of the remaining principal officers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 9th National Assembly.

"The report is false and should be disregarded.

"In arriving at party decisions and indeed in all our activities, we have always been transparent, ensuring the best democratic principles are adhered to in whatever steps we take," part of the statement read.

The party further urged the media to "always wait for and rely on official statements from the party other than unofficial sources."

Slots

After electing the Senate President and his deputy as well as Speaker of the House of Representatives and his deputy, there are 16 other principal offices to be occupied, eight for each chamber.

They are Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Chief Whip, Deputy Chief Whip, Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip.

The ruling APC will occupy eight majority positions while the opposition parties, mainly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will occupy eight minority positions.

The slots will be filled by the parties after thorough consultations.

Most of the positions will be zoned to different regions to ensure balance in the selection process.

The PDP had named candidates for the Senate minority officers' positions but is yet to release the list of its 'principal' officers in the House of Representatives, Punch newspaper reports.

The party named Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) as the Minority Leader, and Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba South) as the Deputy Minority Leader.

The party also picked the FCT senator, Phillip Aduda, as the Minority Whip.

The parties involved in the selection process are expected to send the list of principal officers to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who will then make the announcements at plenary on Tuesday.