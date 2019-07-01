South Africa: Faf - Hash Can Play for Longer If He Wants to

It is a result that does not matter in the greater scheme of things given the fact the Proteas are already eliminated from the 2019 World Cup , but one of the major talking points in South Africa's 9-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Durham on Friday was the return to form of Hashim Amla .

The 36-year-old, who had struggled at the tournament before Friday, played an array of familiar shots on his way to 80* (105) in an unbeaten 145-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Faf du Plessis.

The pair got South Africa comfortably to their target of 204 to complete what is easily their best performance of the World Cup so far.

With Amla having struggled against pace, in particular, uncertainty has risen surrounding his future.

With the likes of Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks other options to partner Quinton de Kock at the top of the order moving forward, Amla's future is far from clear.

Speaking after Friday's match, however, Du Plessis revealed that if Amla wanted to keep playing international cricket beyond this tournament, he could do so.

"He said he wants to keep going, so I think you leave it to a great player to make that decision himself," Du Plessis said of Amla, who now averages 49.46 over 181 ODIs.

"I see great players almost planning their own exit so if Hash is doing well and he still wants to play, he will keep playing.

"Obviously, performances would be important for him, as with any of us, to make sure that he is consistently putting the runs on the board when you are competing with someone else.

"There will be a sitting down, I'm sure, after this World Cup where whoever decides what's the way forward, you know, and that discussion will happen then."

@LloydBurnard is in England covering the 2019 Cricket World Cup for Sport24 ...

