South Africa: Midvaal Municipality Celebrates Its Clean Audit

The DA-led Midvaal municipality has credited its clean audit achievement to its committed personnel and the willingness of senior management to go the extra mile.

It is the only municipality in Gauteng that achieved a clean audit.

Under the stewardship of Bongani Baloyi, one of the youngest mayors in the country, the municipality reiterated its support for the office of the Auditor-General (AG) as a crucial Chapter 9 institution.

Spokesperson Simon Ratlhagane said the municipality welcomed the 2017/18 municipal audit results by the AG, as published on June 26, 2019.

"The municipality wishes to reiterate its support for the AG as a crucial Chapter 9 institution which forms the cornerstone for proper governance and assurance. In his report, AG lamented the overall deterioration of accountability, lack of ethical leadership and poor governance in the municipalities across the country."

"As a result, only 18 municipalities out of 278 managed to produce quality financial statements and performance reports, as well as comply with all key legislation, thereby receiving a clean audit. This is a regression from the 33 municipalities that received clean audits in the previous year.

"The AG commended the Midvaal Local Municipality for sustaining a clean audit outcome for the last five years," Ratlhagane said.

He said the success was the result of the municipality's institutionalisation of best practices, which includes the monitoring of action plans to ensure that internal control deficiencies are addressed.

"In addition, various reputable institutions responsible for measuring good governance re-affirm Midvaal Local Municipality's position as the most sustainable municipality in Gauteng. This should be accredited to the municipality's committed personnel and willingness of the senior management to go the extra mile.

"We remain steadfast and resolute in our quest to improve the lives of the residents of Midvaal," Ratlhagane said.

News24