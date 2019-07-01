South Africa: Chief Justice Mogoeng: 'It Matters Who Becomes President, Ministers'

It matters who becomes president, Cabinet ministers, premiers and mayors, Chief Justice Mogoeng said on Friday.

"Otherwise, you won't have a situation where, out of 257 municipalities, only 18 have clean audits," he added during his address at The Directors Event in Sandton.

"I think we should begin to think about tests that people must be subjected to before they can be elevated to positions of high responsibility.

"It is the president who appoints people who head state-owned companies or enterprises. If you appoint a rotten apple at any level, you don't even have to split hairs ... to understand what is going to happen to that entity."

Mogoeng argued that it would be desirable that before a candidate could become president, there should be stringent requirements to be met before the person could even begin to run.

"We owe it to ourselves and to posterity to insist on mechanisms to be in place to get only the best to positions of responsibility."

He further suggested a re-look at how political parties were funded.

"I think it may have to be the responsibility on the taxpayer to fund them, so that when they get in as parliamentarians and minsters, we whose money put them there will be accounted to," Mogoeng said.

"Whatever number of billions it will cost us to have public representatives, who are not perceived as being beholden to anybody, let's do it. We send them."

South Africa had many wise people and thinkers, coupled with "amazing plans" that - if implemented - would see the country in a situation far different from where it was now, Mogoeng said.

"But I am not too sure that we have as many implementers as we need. Otherwise, a lot of progress would have been made in the area of the implementation of the National Development Plan and many other plans that we have. Let us pay particular attention to that - implementers, people with the track record or potential to implement."

