East Africa: Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore Dies in Nairobi, Aged 61

Photo: Nation Media Group

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, who died on July 1, 2019.

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore has died at his home early morning on July 1, 2019, Safaricom chairman Nicholas Nganga said in a press statement.

The Guyanese-born British citizen took a medical leave in October 2017 to fight cancer and resumed work in July 2018.

"He had been undergoing treatment for this condition since then in different hospitals and most recently at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. In recent weeks, his condition worsened," the statement says.

Collymore, 61, is survived by widow Wambui Kamiru Collymore and four children.

Following news of his death, Twitter was flooded with condolence messages.

Uhuru Kenyatta posted a condolence message via State House Twitter handle saying, "It is with deep sadness that I have this morning received the news of the death of Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore after years of battling cancer. As a country, we've lost a distinguished corporate leader whose contribution to our national wellbeing will be missed."

Mr Collymore had earlier indicated he would leave his post as Safaricom CEO in August. And in early May, he was appointed as a board member for the National Cancer Institute through a gazette notice.

Later, on May 23, he said his contract with Safaricom was extended by a year to compensate for the time he was away on medical leave. He was scheduled to leave the telco in 2020.

"I am not going anywhere. I will be here for another one year till 2020," Mr Collymore was quoted saying at the time.