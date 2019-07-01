South Africa: Du Plessis Acknowledges 'Hollow' Proteas Victory

Chester-Le-Street — South Africa's commanding 9-wicket win over Sri Lanka at The Riverside on Friday will leave fans back home who have followed the World Cup since the beginning feeling a little confused.

Why did it take the Proteas being mathematically eliminated from the competition to finally deliver a performance of this quality?

One could argue that the opposition was not of the highest calibre - Sri Lanka were flat on the day - but the Proteas on Friday were easily better than they have been all competition.

Even the body language was improved, with laughter, high-fives and an overwhelming feeling of relaxation characterising South Africa's clinical effort in the field.

The shackles were off, the pressure to perform non-existent, and it proved that this Proteas side is at its best when the players are in the right mental space.

With bat and ball, the Proteas were far better than their opposition and they looked nothing like a side languishing near the foot of the World Cup title.

Dwaine Pretorius (3/25) and Chris Morris (3/46) were the chief destroyers with the ball while Faf du Plessis (96*) and Hashim Amla (80*) shared an unbeaten 175-run stand to see their side home, but it has all come too late for it matter in the greater scheme of things.

"It still feels hollow," Du Plessis told media after Friday's match.

"It's great winning, obviously, but it is very bittersweet because you know that we've let a lot of people down and that was never the plan.

"We will get together, and we will enjoy the performance, but I think when you go back, there will still be that hollow feeling of stuff that could have been in this tournament."

The trick moving forward for whoever the leadership group is after the tournament will be to try and figure out why, time and time again, South Africa buckle under pressure situations at World Cups.

"I can't say," Du Plessis said when asked if his side had finally found a performance because the pressure was off.

"I mean, if you look at the facts, it looks like that.

"I can't give you the answer why it hasn't happened before."

The Proteas will now travel top Manchester for their final fixture of the tournament against Australia on July 6.

@LloydBurnard is in England covering the 2019 Cricket World Cup for Sport24 ...

Sport24