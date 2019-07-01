1 July 2019

South Africa: Boy, 13, Dies After Falling From Train Into Embankment

The body of a teenage boy was found in an embankment beneath a railway line in Naledi in Soweto on Sunday afternoon.

He had a head injury and it is believed that the boy, 13, had fallen from a train that he had been travelling in, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

Paramedics rushed to Tsamaiso Street, near the Merafe train stop, at around 14:20 to find the young man at the bottom of the embankment, next to a stream.

"Rescue workers had set up a rope and basket system to retrieve his body... The train tracks in both directions were shut down," said Herbst.

At the end of May, a teenager was killed while standing on the roof of a train in Roodepoort, News24 previously reported.

His body was found on top of one of the carriages.

In January, a 15-year-old boy was killed near Maitland station in Cape Town, after he fell from one train and was hit by a second one.

