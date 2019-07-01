South Africa: Judge Not! Julius Malema and the New Populist Frontier Against the Judiciary

analysis

After a slew of adverse judgments, Julius Malema has now claimed that 'the judiciary is about to be captured'. What form of body-snatching alien invasion has taken place since the fateful regime-change-lite events that installed Cyril Ramaphosa in the presidency? And why, when Malema has benefited so vastly from an independent judiciary, is he proving such a sore loser?

White Riotous

Let's do a quick tally. Among the court smackdowns that Julius Malema and his Economic Freedom Fighters have recently experienced. (Please understand that this is, at best, a threadbare and partial list):

1) In early June the South Gauteng High Court ruled in favour of broadcaster Karima Brown, determining that the EFF contravened parts of the electoral code after Malema urged his Twitter followers to "attend to [her] decisively".

2) Malema lost a defamation case brought against him by former finance minister Trevor Manuel, after -- again on Twitter -- the EFF Führer claimed that the former finance minister's relationship with the new head of SARS, Edward Kieswetter, was manifestly corrupt. (This cost the Fighters a whopping R500,000; they have promised to appeal because the VBS bank vaults were only so capacious.)

3) A recent judgment, in relation to...