South Africa: While Xi and Trump Hog Limelight At G20, Ramaphosa Declares It a Success for SA

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa would surely have been pleased by Donald Trump's decision, announced at the summit, to ease restrictions on US companies doing business with the Chinese mobile tech giant, Huawei. The restrictions had knock-on effects on third-party countries like South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed his visit to Japan for the G20 summit a success, though on some issues of major concern to South Africa, such as keeping global trade open and free, the summit leaders have been criticised for failing to take a firm enough stand.

Some analysts have dubbed the summit the "G2" because of all the media focus on the talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on ending their trade war.

Their agreement not to slap further trade tariffs on each other and to resume trade negotiations has been hailed by some analysts as a success of the summit, but it was obviously not a summit decision.

Trump continued to hog the limelight by meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the demilitarised zone between South and North Korea immediately after the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Though he did not mention it in his statement, Ramaphosa would surely...