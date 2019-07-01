Angola: Cuban Physicians Encouraged to Work On Preventive Diseases - Official

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Hospital Affairs, Leonardo Europeu Inocêncio, encouraged on Saturday in Luanda, Cuban physicians in Angola to focus their actions in the prevention of maternal, childhood and contagious diseases.

The official, who was speaking to ANGOP, urged Cuban physicians during the second medical scientific meetings run under the motto "clinic by excellence, today and forever", an initiative of Meditex clinic in partnership with Health Ministry.

In the meantime, the official underscored that Angola - Cuba cooperation is currently at its peak, citing as an example the incentive for good practices of humanization in health services, which has been given by the physicians of that Caribbean country.

The one-day scientific meeting discussed the treatment of chronic contagious and non contagious illness and surgeries.