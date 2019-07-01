30 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola National Bank Validates Micro-Credit Management App

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The National Bank of Angola (BNA) validated an applicative for real-time micro-credit management lines (eMICRED) created by a local firm Tsofts.

The eMICRED, which has been created meet the demand of the people, who buy expensive software of this kind abroad, enables to make credit simulations and analysis of viability and risks management.

Operating since 2010, Tsoft firm is also developing an accounting programme that fits in eMICRED software, which is expected to be exported to Mozambique.

The firm has already created several progammes such as for unemployment, urban and sale management and software for health sector.

Angola

Divisive Tax Latest Twist to Plummeting Angolan Economy

THE controversial introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT), a move government is pushing through to boost tax collection… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.