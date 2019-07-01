Angola National Bank Validates Micro-Credit Management App

Luanda — The National Bank of Angola (BNA) validated an applicative for real-time micro-credit management lines (eMICRED) created by a local firm Tsofts.

The eMICRED, which has been created meet the demand of the people, who buy expensive software of this kind abroad, enables to make credit simulations and analysis of viability and risks management.

Operating since 2010, Tsoft firm is also developing an accounting programme that fits in eMICRED software, which is expected to be exported to Mozambique.

The firm has already created several progammes such as for unemployment, urban and sale management and software for health sector.