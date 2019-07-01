Namibia: 'Same-Sex Rights Still Taboo' ... Activists Push for Broader Representation

The absence of explicit laws to protect the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in Namibia remains an ongoing concern for the minority group.

This is the view of various LGBT rights activists, who are calling for broader representation on lawmaking structures in an effort to advance their rights.

Activists say the country's stance on the matter puts question marks on its progressiveness as a democratic state.

Namibian laws only recognise marriage as a union between a man and a woman. The Namibian last week reported on the case of a Namibian-born lawyer, Anita Grobler, and her South African spouse, Susan Jacobs, who are suing the government to have their marriage recognised in Namibia. The two women got married in South Africa in 2009.

In the matter pending in the Windhoek High Court, Jacobs and Grobler are suing the government, the minister of home affairs and immigration, Namibia's immigration authorities, the attorney general and the ombudsman in what could turn out to be a groundbreaking case on the status of same-sex marriages in Namibia.

They are asking the court to declare that the government and the other respondents in the case recognise their marriage, that Jacobs is Grobler's spouse, that they are a family as envisaged in the Constitution's article protecting the right to marry and found a family, and that they are domiciled in Namibia. The government, the home affairs minister and the immigration authorities are opposing Jacobs and Grobler's court application.

Gender and human rights activist Linda Baumann told The Namibian last week that every person has the right to a family, and should be protected by the law in this regard.

"In Namibia, same-sex marriage discussions have always been the main issue used to deflect from the realities of the rights and lack of recognition of the LGBT community," she said.

Baumann also pointed out that the LGBT community is largely under-represented in parliament.

Furthermore, the current political landscape did not create an enabling environment for LGBT political activists to be leaders within development, Baumann said. Although Namibia is a democracy, the activist added that a number of national issues were not addressed, including those related to marginalised communities like LGBT people.

On the other hand, she said the Namibian LGBT community should also be held accountable for not ensuring that communities within the religious, traditional and cultural sphere were aware of the realities faced by LGBT people.

Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Elma Dienda, also at the forefront of addressing gender-based issues, said Namibia's sodomy law has created barriers in solving social issues.

Speaking to The Namibian last week, Dienda said pleas for the distribution of condoms in Namibian prisons continue to be ignored.

"Men are being sexually abused in prisons, and some of these men who have been sexually abused are now HIV positive," she stressed.

She said the suggestion to distribute condoms in prisons has nothing to do with encouraging sodomy, but it is about protecting people.

"It is a matter of choice who you want to have sex with. If women want to sleep with each other, let it be their choice. If men want to sleep with each other, it is their choice. Things are happening around us, and we don't stand up for our own rights," Dienda reasoned.

A lawyer at the Legal Assistance Centre, Corinna van Wyk, said human rights override someone's sexual orientation. She noted that Namibia's legislation on sodomy has been outdated for many years.

"Politicians use it as a political tool, but no one is actually being taken to court for it because there is also the right to privacy," Van Wyk added.