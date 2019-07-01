South Africa: Report to Lay Bare SA's Teaching Conditions

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will release the results of a large-scale study investigating the condition of the teaching and learning environment in schools at a briefing scheduled for Tuesday.

Motsekga will release the findings of the Teaching and Learning International (TALIS) Research Study at Nellmapius Secondary School in Pretoria.

The study investigates the condition of the teaching and learning environment in schools across participating OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries and partner countries.

The study found that at least 97% of teachers in South Africa cite the opportunity to influence children's development or contribute to society, as a major workplace motivation.

South Africa is the only African country represented in a list that includes Australia, Japan, Korea, Norway, the United States and the United Kingdom as just some of the 48 countries that participated in the 2018 survey.

TALIS focused on the following areas:

Theme 1 - Teachers' instructional practices and beliefs;

Theme 2 - School leadership;

Theme 3 - Teachers' professional practices;

Theme 4 - Teacher education and initial preparation;

Theme 5 - Teacher feedback and development;

Theme 6 - School climate;

Theme 7 - Job satisfaction;

Theme 8 - Teacher human resource issues and stakeholder relations,

Theme 9 - Teacher self-efficacy

"As the department strives to improve teaching and learning conditions, it is envisaged that the results of the TALIS South Africa report will provide valid, timely and comparable information to help the department review and define policies for developing a high-quality teaching profession," said the department on Sunday.

At the release of the report, the Minister will for the first time unveil this important report (Volume 1), which to a large extent is an examination of the Basic Education sector from the perspective of teachers.

The release of the report is expected to get underway at 9 am.