South Africa: Suspect to Appear in Court On Murder, Rape Charges Following Attack On Farm Caretaker & His Sister

A 25-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with a brutal farm attack in which a woman was raped and murdered in Coligny, North West.

The man, who cannot be named as he faces a sexual assault charge and has not pleaded, will re-appear in the Coligny Magistrate's Court following his brief first appearance on Friday.

He will be facing charges of murder, rape and assault.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the suspect's court appearance stems from an incident reported to Coligny police on June 25.

"According to information received, [the suspect], allegedly went to a farm situated along the Dupperspos Road in Coligny on June 25, at about 15:00 and assaulted 60-year-old Oupa Tatios Ndarala, who is the care taker of the farm. [The suspect] allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money, groceries as well as a bicycle and fled the farm.

"Ndarala called for help and was taken to hospital with head injuries sustained during the assault. He was later released from hospital on the same day," said Myburgh.

After allegedly attacking Ndarala, the man met with Ndarala's sister, Dimakatso Jane Ndarala, who was waiting for a lift into town after visiting her brother.

"[He] allegedly raped and killed her by assaulting her with a big stone on the head. He then left her body in a bush close to the road where it was discovered the following morning. The police's investigations led them to the 25-year-old man.

North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, said in an endeavour to ensure the building of safer communities, especially the safety of women and children, communities must work in partnership with the police to safeguard all women and children, especially in rural communities.

Motswenyane promised that police will continue to work hard to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

The attack comes as the Democratic Alliance drives a petition calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to protect rural communities.

