West Africa: President Weah Departs for 55th ECOWAS Summit in Abuja, Nigeria

Monrovia — The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, departed the Country Friday, June 28, 2019 for Abuja, Nigeria to attend the 55th Ordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Governments.

The Liberian leader will join other leaders of ECOWAS for the two-day historic summit scheduled for June 29 to 30, 2019.

The ECOWAS heads of state are expected to deliberate on pressing social, economic and political issues confronting the West African Sub-region.

Political turmoil in Guinea Bissau and other parts of the sub-region and the enhancement and liberalization of trade and commerce amongst countries, including opening regional flights and the ECOWAS single currency regime, are expected to feature prominently in discussions at the summit.

This year's summit of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments is the second to be attended by President Weah since his ascendancy in 2018.

While the President is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of office Staff, Hon. Nathaniel Farlo McGill, will act as chair of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President and via telephone contacts with the President.

The Liberian President is expected to return to the country early next week.