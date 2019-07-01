West Africa: President Weah Meets With ICC President On the Margins of Ecowas Summit in Abuja

His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah today met with the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), His Honor Judge Eboe-Osuji on the margins of the 55th Ordinary Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

Judge Eboe-Osuji said he was opportune to meet with the President to discuss the role of the ICC in promoting peace and security in the world.

He also briefed the President on the role of the ICC in promoting better relations with ECOWAS Member States about the work of the ICC.

He commended President Weah for being one of the progressive, young world leaders. He praised him for his current development initiatives. He said "there is no magic wand and quick fixes in nation building."

He extended an invitation to President Weah to visit the Court at his earliest convenience.

President Weah thanked Judge Eboe-Osuji for the courtesy visit. He said Liberia was now a UN success story in preserving peace and democracy.

He briefed the Judge about his past role as a UN Peace Ambassador in promoting peace and preventing impunity in Liberia. He said his administration would abide by all protocols to which Liberia has acceded.

The President also explained his administration's efforts in promoting restorative justice through the Palava Hut Model where the aggrieved and perpetrators can dialogue to seek peace and justice. He mentioned the importance of electoral reform as practiced in advanced democracies like the United States. He also praised the approach of the ICC in reaching out to world leaders because "people should not be afraid of the ICC". President Weah accepted the invitation to visit the court.