Cameroon: 'We Are Bringing to the Lions a Message of Encouragement'

Mohamadou Labarang, Cameroon Ambassador to Egypt.

"I am happy for the opportunity the media has given me to welcome each and every one to Egypt. As you know, we are very happy with the performance of the Indomitable Lions during the first encounter. We are bringing to the Lions a message of encouragement. We have told them that, they represent the entire nation here in Egypt and it is thanks to them that our country's flag is flying high in the different stadia. With regards mobilization for the next match, we are going to double our efforts. During the first encounter, there were many Cameroonians and supporters from far and near to support the Indomitable Lions. For Saturday's encounter, we are going to triple our efforts by making sure we mobilized more supporters for the Lions".