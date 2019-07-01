1 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: A Double Bill of Operatic Proportions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deborah Rudman

UK-based baritone Njabulo Madlala has put together an extraordinary operatic double feature to be held in Cape Town.

The first is A Night at the Opera, a gala concert at the Baxter Theatre on 20 July featuring arias, duets and excerpts from operas by Mozart, Bellini, Verdi, Puccini, Bizet and more. The stellar lineup of singers includes internationally acclaimed sopranos Goitsemang Lehobye and Nozuko Teto; mezzo-sopranos Violina Anguelov, Bongiwe Nakani and Ané Pretorius; tenors Makudu Senaonana, Sipho Fubesi and Owen Metsileng (who has just returned from singing at the Cardiff Singer of the World competition); and bass Msimelelo Mbali. Even Menzi Mngoma - the recently discovered opera-singing Uber driver - will also put in a singing appearance.

On the podium will be Kamal Khan, former head of the Opera Department at the University of Cape Town's South African College of Music.

And the man making it all happen is Njabulo Madlala, a South-African born, UK-based baritone of international renown.

His story is as astonishing and inspiring as anything in a fairytale: Born in a township in KwaZulu-Natal, Madlala has known the lows of poverty and the highs of the international...

South Africa

World Champ Caster Semenya Digs In Heels Over IAAF 800M Battle

World 800m champion Caster Semenya has said that if she loses her legal battle with the IAAF on new rules regulating… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.