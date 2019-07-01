South Africa: A Double Bill of Operatic Proportions

UK-based baritone Njabulo Madlala has put together an extraordinary operatic double feature to be held in Cape Town.

The first is A Night at the Opera, a gala concert at the Baxter Theatre on 20 July featuring arias, duets and excerpts from operas by Mozart, Bellini, Verdi, Puccini, Bizet and more. The stellar lineup of singers includes internationally acclaimed sopranos Goitsemang Lehobye and Nozuko Teto; mezzo-sopranos Violina Anguelov, Bongiwe Nakani and Ané Pretorius; tenors Makudu Senaonana, Sipho Fubesi and Owen Metsileng (who has just returned from singing at the Cardiff Singer of the World competition); and bass Msimelelo Mbali. Even Menzi Mngoma - the recently discovered opera-singing Uber driver - will also put in a singing appearance.

On the podium will be Kamal Khan, former head of the Opera Department at the University of Cape Town's South African College of Music.

And the man making it all happen is Njabulo Madlala, a South-African born, UK-based baritone of international renown.

His story is as astonishing and inspiring as anything in a fairytale: Born in a township in KwaZulu-Natal, Madlala has known the lows of poverty and the highs of the international...