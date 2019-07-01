29 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC - FDFC Responsible for Any Damage or Casualities Caused By June30 March

Khartoum — The Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) hold the Forcrs of Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC) responsible for any damage caused by their declared march on Sunday (June39).

The TMC said in statement received by SUNA that the FDFC will be responsible any killing or disrupts of the movement of the people.

The statemwent outlined that Transiti M C has done everything to prevent sedition and maintain security and keep the national consensus.

"The FDFC announced the march on Sunday, June 30, at a time when citizens are waiting for the announcement of a final agreement" the statement added.

