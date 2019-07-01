29 June 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Halay Technical School Graduates 44 Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Halay Technical School has graduated 44 students on 28 June with diploma in steel works, computer maintenance and networking.

The Director of the school, Mr. Raguel Tekle, called on the graduates to apply the training they were provided practically on the ground.

Indicating that the graduates are the result of the huge investment the Government is making in education, Mr. Tesfai Seyum, D. G. of Technical and Vocational Education at the Ministry of Education, called on the graduates to take advantage of the opportunity provided and serve their people and country with dedication.

The representative of the graduates on his part expressed appreciation for the opportunity they were provided and expressed readiness to play due part in the nation building process.

The Halay Technical School located in Asmara is graduating students for the 7th commencement.

Eritrea

Forestry and Wild Life Authority Rediscovers 'Eritrean Gazelle'

The Forestry and Wild Life Authority of Eritrea announced that it has rediscovered 'Eritrean Gazelle' (Eudorcas… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.