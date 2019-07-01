Eritrea: Halay Technical School Graduates 44 Students

Asmara — Halay Technical School has graduated 44 students on 28 June with diploma in steel works, computer maintenance and networking.

The Director of the school, Mr. Raguel Tekle, called on the graduates to apply the training they were provided practically on the ground.

Indicating that the graduates are the result of the huge investment the Government is making in education, Mr. Tesfai Seyum, D. G. of Technical and Vocational Education at the Ministry of Education, called on the graduates to take advantage of the opportunity provided and serve their people and country with dedication.

The representative of the graduates on his part expressed appreciation for the opportunity they were provided and expressed readiness to play due part in the nation building process.

The Halay Technical School located in Asmara is graduating students for the 7th commencement.