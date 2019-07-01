Ghana: Can Nzema Kotoko Surprise Ashgold, Too?

opinion

HIGH-flying Ashanti Gold will take on Nzema Kotoko for the finals of the Normalisation Committee's Tier 2 competition on Sunday at Cape Coast.

The match, which comes few days after Asante Kotoko were crowned champions of the Tier 1 competition, is expected to witness fireworks with both teams looking forward to representing Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ashgold will go into the game highly motivated after thrashing Kotoko 3-1 to progress to the grand finale.

The Miners are also looking forward to bouncing back into continental football after 2016 when they last featured in Africa. The Obuasi-based club will be boosted by some financial arrangement to ensure their campaign in Africa.

With the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club partnering with another business magnet, Kenneth Boakye Acheampong, the club believes they are on the right path to attaining continental glory.

For that reason, they would tie all loose ends to ensure that second division side, Nzema Kotoko do not spoil their party.

However, they cannot completely write off their opponents who have proven to be a force to reckon with. This could be their only chance to also play continental football: an opportunity they would take with both arms.

Nzema Kotoko, after defeating Unistar Academy (slayers of Accra Hearts of Oak) to reach their dream final, would definitely go into the game with the 'giant killer' instincts to get one past Ashgold.

They also have some financial motivation of their own with some oil and gas companies in Cape Coast, putting their weight behind the team to qualify to Africa.

In view of that, chairman of the club, Kwadwo Baah, who spoke ahead of Sunday's game, assured the team of their financial readiness to ensure a smooth continental football campaign.

With hopes of putting their names into the history books as one of the clubs to represent Ghana at the continental stage, Nzema Kotoko would have all to play for.

Fans of both teams should be certain of witnessing a cracker as the teams are poised to lifting the Tier 2 trophy.