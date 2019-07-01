Somalia: NUSOJ Name Change 'Null and Void', Says Secretary General

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) has on Saturday, 29th June distanced itself from claims that the Organization's name has been changed and termed the move as 'null and void'.

Omar Faruk Osman, the Secretary-General of NUSOJ said "no name change", adding that individuals who in the past claimed illicitly claimed the organization now decided to go with another new name.

"If you have been going around with false claim; you're until now sticking to it. NUSOJ is a widely recognized association that its members are in the regions of the country and abroad. There is no hoax greater than that someone who has never been a member of the union to claim this," said Osman.

"We are hearing is that they opted to penitence about their prior fake claims of NUSOJ control which led to the person who did this being on trial and charged with serious crimes," he added.

NUSOJ Secretary General termed "unfortunate" the individuals who argue to be journalists are creating confusion and frustrating their colleagues in order to cause hatred between the government and NUSOJ as well as bring shame on the country.

"We will continue defending Somali journalists, their freedom and the rights, without anyone being misled," added NUSOJ Secretary General Omar Faruk Osman.

NUSOJ which is the one and only union in Somalia that IFJ recognized was set up in August 2002 by Journalists in the country with the aim to defend the interests and rights of journalists, wherever they are.

Since inception, the Union has been effectively fighting for journalists' pay and conditions, their working rights, and their professional freedom