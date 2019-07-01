Somalia: Ethiopian Airlines Set to Fly to Garowe

Ethiopian Airlines Group, is set to launch flight to Garowe, Somalia, via Bossaso, Somalia effective 15 July 2019.

"It gives us a great pleasure to launch our flight to Garowe, Somalia," said Mr. Tewolde GebereMariam,Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

"In addition to our operating flight to Mogadishu, Somalia, the new service significantly strengthens the long-standing people-to-people, economic and political ties between the two neighborly and sisterly countries. It will also enable the important Somali Diaspora in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Europe and Africa to travel to their homeland via Addis Ababa, our main hub, as well as get connected to the world thanks to our extended global network of over 120 international destinations."

"We will keep serving the huge volume of traffic between the two sisterly countries and the traffic between Somalia and the rest of the world with more frequencies and route network," he said. Ethiopian launched its debut flight to Somalia, Mogadishu 4 decades ago.

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) commands the lion's share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 120 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years.