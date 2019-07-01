South Africa: Coal Subsidies - SA Bags Fourth Place in G20 Climate Collapse Derby

analysis

In 2009, the group of 20 nations promised to phase out fossil fuel subsidies in the medium term. But a new report published by the Overseas Development Institute and others demonstrates that G20 countries have tripled their support for coal-fired power in recent years. And South Africa, as Daily Maverick can now reveal, is fourth on the list -- ahead of South Korea, Indonesia and the United States.

"It's like giving a fellowship to a graduate student who wants to pursue a thesis on 'Strategies for Stimulating Donut Consumption Among Diabetics'."

Yup, "Our Burning Planet" is quoting Bill McKibben again. The author, New Yorker journalist and founder of 350.org -- one of the most powerful climate movements in the world today -- has been on the beat since 1988, the year the US Senate was handed "99% certain" evidence that the burning of fossil fuels was causing global temperatures to spike faster than at any point since measurements began.

The above quote, which comes from a 2012 piece for Mother Jones, is about the subsidies that governments grant to fossil fuel companies so that they can continue to burn the planet's reserves of oil, coal and natural gas. Seven years...