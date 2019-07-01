29 June 2019

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Relieves Agriculture Minister of His Post - Reinstates Bong County Superintendent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — The President of Liberia, His Excellency George Manneh Weah has relieved Agriculture Minister Dr. Mogana Flomo of his post with immediate effect. The President has designated Deputy Agriculture Minister for Administration Precious Tetteh to act pending the appointment of a new minister.

The President has also dismissed the Director-General of the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) Dr. Marcus Jones. Meanwhile, Madam Paulette Findley, Administrative Manager, will serve as Officer-in-Charge at CARI.

In a related development, President Weah has lifted the suspension of Bong County Superintendent Madam Esther Walker. Madam Walker is to resume her duty as superintendent immediately.

Liberia

Opposition Fears Election Rigging

Opposition senatorial candidate for Montserrado County Mr. Darius Dillon is urging his collaborating opposition base and… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.