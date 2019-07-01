Liberia: President Weah Relieves Agriculture Minister of His Post - Reinstates Bong County Superintendent

Monrovia — The President of Liberia, His Excellency George Manneh Weah has relieved Agriculture Minister Dr. Mogana Flomo of his post with immediate effect. The President has designated Deputy Agriculture Minister for Administration Precious Tetteh to act pending the appointment of a new minister.

The President has also dismissed the Director-General of the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) Dr. Marcus Jones. Meanwhile, Madam Paulette Findley, Administrative Manager, will serve as Officer-in-Charge at CARI.

In a related development, President Weah has lifted the suspension of Bong County Superintendent Madam Esther Walker. Madam Walker is to resume her duty as superintendent immediately.