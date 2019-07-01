Namibia: Trade Union Wants Erindi Sale Scrapped

Namibia's largest trade union federation has called on the government to cancel the intended sale of the Erindi private game reserve to a foreigner.

Unionist Petrus Nevonga, speaking on behalf of the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), said on Friday that the government betrayed the nation by approving the sale of Erindi to a foreigner, despite strong opposition to the deal.

He stated that the government's reluctance to amend the laws that allow the sale of agricultural land to foreigners was also a betrayal of the nation after having passed resolutions to ban the act at the second national land conference in October last year.

Nevonga, who is the general secretary of the Namibia Public Workers Union, was speaking at a media briefing held in Windhoek.

The NUNW is the latest mass-based organisation to condemn the sale of Erindi to Mexican billionaire Alberto Baillères.

Several concerned groups and opposition parties, including Nudo and Swanu, recently urged the government to halt the sale while the commission of inquiry into ancestral land claims - which was appointed by president Hage Geingob - completes its investigations.

The commission was established to investigate claims of ancestral land and restitution, and to make appropriate recommendations for implementation.

Baillères is planning to buy Erindi - made up of three farms, situated between Okahandja and Omaruru, and measuring a combined 65 000 hectares - for nearly N$2 billion.

The deal, however, awaits approval by the Namibian Competition Commission.

The privately owned game reserve, which the government said it could not afford, has been on the market for five years.

At Friday's event, Nevonga said the ongoing transaction involving Erindi shows that the government was not serious with amending the property rights contained in the Namibian Constitution, even after having been given the mandate to do so by the nation at the second national land conference last year.

"As Namibians, we have not given any mandate whatsoever to Cabinet to sell our land to a foreigner. Equally, our Swapo party election manifesto did not give the government the mandate to sell our land to foreigners.

"Namibians did not die for this land to own it and put it in transit for sale to foreigners for whatever reasons. That decision is in no way in the best interests of the Namibian people," Nevonga stated.

He also called out the president [Geingob] for receiving Baillères at State House last week, saying the president's decision to engage the Mexican was tantamount to exerting undue pressure on the competition commission.

"The NUNW is thus left dumbfounded by the open self-contradiction of our head of state when dealing with business persons when he allowed this so-called 'special investor' a leeway to negotiate business with him while in the same vein alienating others," the unionist continued.

Nevonga said the federation has a strategy in place for Erindi to be owned by Namibians, "notwithstanding political pressure and undue influence to the contrary".

"The national land conference, among others, resolved that no land should be sold to foreigners, and that the relevant laws should be amended to give effect to such resolution. We are calling upon all patriotic Namibians to condemn and reject this transaction," he added.

Geingob defended his meeting with Baillères on Wednesday last week, saying he did not discuss private business deals with the Mexican billionaire.

The president also said the government cannot stop the transaction because the existing law(s) still allow foreigners to buy land in Namibia.

He observed that the government would address the issue of ancestral land when the committee has completed its job.