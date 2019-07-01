South Africa Mourns Acclaimed Artist David Koloane

Photo: Fouadas/Wikimedia

David Koloane at the ACT Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony.

Cape Town — David Koloane, an acclaimed artist, writer and teacher who championed political justice and human rights, has died at the age of 81.

He was considered "an influential artist and writer of the apartheid years" through his drawings, paintings and collages, according to his Wikipedia page.

Koloane exhibited throughout South Africa as well as internationally.

According to Bag Factory Artists' Studios, he was instrumental in establishing studio space for black artists at The Fordsburg Artists' Studios (The Bag Factory) and he founded the Thupelo Workshops in South Africa, a concept that spread to Botswana, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Namibia".

The Bag Factory, hosts the David Koloane Award, celebrating his life and career.

Many have paid tributes to the legendary artist:

@LadySkollie - David Koloane gave me a studio for 9 months in The Bag Factory when I first moved to JHB in 2016 and didn't know where I would work from. He facilitated the careers of so many. RIP and thank you. Sorry for your loss @BagFactoryArt 🇿🇦⚔

@Rich_ardt - Very saddened by the news of David Koloane's passing, the world has lost another kind and generous soul whose impact on fellow humans has been immeasurable - RIP

@CreativeFeel - The team at #CreativeFeel is heartbroken to hear about legendary artist David Koloane's passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and mentees. He was a pillar of the South African art industry and will be sorely missed.

@SameMdluli - Dr David Koloane, an artist, a writer, a curator, an art critic, a father, a husband and a loving teacher! A resilient visionary! My heart is sore! 💔😔Robala ka kagiso mokwena!

@PulaneKingston1 - Saddened by the news of the passing of one of our great South African master artists, David Koloane. It is especially sad that this is the year when he was finally being recognised for his significant contribution to the arts. May his gentle and precious soul Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾