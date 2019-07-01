Somalia: Police Detained Man in Connection With Woman's Murder

Somali police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman in Mogadishu.

Speaking to the media, Somali police deputy chief, Zakiya Hussein said they detained a man suspected to be involved in the killing of Suleka Yussuf Ahmed.

According to the commissioner, the police launch investigation into the murder which took place at Amir Hotel in Mogadishu mid this week.

The police identified the suspect as Bashir Abdirisack Mohamed.

"Somali police especially the department of the CID has succeeded to arrest a person of interest Bashir Abdirisack Mohamed suspected to have killed late Suleka Yussuf Ahmed," the commissioner said.

According to reports, the man arrested is said to have a relationship with the victim.

It is yet unclear the motive behind the killing of this woman.

Suleka, 28, was said to have completed her secondary education and was planning to pursue further education.

She is a widow and mother of four children from the late husband who was killed by al-Shabaab.