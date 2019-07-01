Sudan: Troika Statement On Freedoms

London / Oslo / Washington — The UK, US and Norway, together the Sudan Troika, have issued a Troika statement last Saturday outlining that the people of Sudan should have the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

The statement says:

"The Sudanese people have a right to freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly. The Transitional Military Council should respect these rights, permit peaceful protests, and avoid any use of violence.

The Troika continues to support the demand of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, agreed transition towards democracy in Sudan.

We also support the ongoing African Union-Ethiopian mediation. We call on the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change to engage constructively with the African Union-Ethiopian proposal to achieve a peaceful democratic transition through the formation of a civilian-led transitional government. Such a transition will help stabilise the country and enable the Troika and other partners to work with the Government of Sudan to address the country's economic challenges."

Meeting Wednesday

Abdelfattah El Burhan, chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), met with members of the Sudan Troika (USA, the UK, and Norway) on Wednesday June 26 at the Republican Palace in Khartoum.

According to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), "the meeting discussed the current political situation in Sudan and progress of the negotiations between the TMC and the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC)".

The international envoys also met with Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', the deputy chairman of the TMC and head of the High Committee for Negotiations with the Armed Movements.

