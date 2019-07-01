Sudan: Solidarity Vigils and Demonstrations for Sudan in U.S.

U.S. — On several places in the USA vigils and demonstration are held today and have been held yesterday. The protestors call for solidarity with those participating in the 'March of the millions', today in Khartoum. They also want justice for those assassinated on and since June 3.

Special attention is asked from the international community for what is now known as the 'Sudan Six'. International pressure is needed to ensure:

An immediate handover of power to a civilian government.

Withdrawal of RSF and paramilitary groups from the cities.

An international independent investigation into the June 3 massacre at the sit-in in Khartoum.

Aid for the victims of government attacks on unarmed civilians.

Release of all political prisoners.

And end to the internet blackout.

