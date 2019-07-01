Sudan: AU Envoy Urges Political Actors to Exercise Self-Restraint

Khartoum — The African Union Envoy , Mohamed Al-Hassan Labbat and the Ethiopian Mediator, Mahmoud Dirir called the Transitional Military Council(TMC) , forces of freedom and change and national actors to exercise self-restraint and distance from what impede negotiations between the two parties.

In a joint press conference with the Ethiopian Mediator in Khartoum held Saturday , the AU Envoy called the political actors to exercise in this delicate stage the highest degree of responsibility and self restraint to distance from any act or remark that could hamper reaching agreement.

Labbat called the international community to double efforts to support the joint African mediation and held the TMC and forces of freedom and change reach a deal achieving peace and political stability in the country.

He affirmed that the joint African mediation presented a moderate proposal after meeting separately with each side.

He revealed that the TMC and forces of freedom and change are embarking on studying the initiative, stressing the mediation's keenness over security and stability in Sudan.