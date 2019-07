Jeddah — The Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for African Affairs, Ahmed Abdul- Aziz Qattan received in his office in Jeddah the US envoy for Sudan, Donald Booth. The meeting discussed the situations in Sudan and ways of supporting its security and stability.

Qattan affirmed stand of government and people of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alongside the Sudanese people and that the Kingdom would spare no efforts to provide all forms of support in sake of guaranteeing Sudan' security and prosperity.