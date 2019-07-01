30 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: AOC Calls for Formation of Joint Youth Union

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chairman of Abyei Observatory Committee(AOC) for Sudanese side, Ahmed Al-Salih Salouha blessed convocation of foundation conference of Abyei youth.

He hoped that a union that brings youth of Messeriya and Dinka Ngok tribes to be brought into reality in the coming days.

Addressing the foundation conference of Abyei youth union in police house in Khartoum Sunday, Salouha underscored stability of security situations in the area , demanding people of Abyei to open new page , resort to reason and invest time for interest of the area and the coming generations.

He stressed importance of forgetting the past , sores and hatred and to plan for future of the area.

The Head of AOC announced formation of a joint committee from messeriya and dinka ngok tribes to conduct a transparent dialogue aboxut Abyei issues.

He said that the y want Abyei to be a state with its ministers and legislative council and dinka in Abyei to be granted a double nationality (Sudanese and South Sudanese).

Sudan

Five Killed as Thousands Rally in Sudan to Demand Civilian Rule

A Sudanese doctors group says five people have been killed and several seriously wounded in a day of demonstrations… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.