Sudan: AOC Calls for Formation of Joint Youth Union

Khartoum — The Chairman of Abyei Observatory Committee(AOC) for Sudanese side, Ahmed Al-Salih Salouha blessed convocation of foundation conference of Abyei youth.

He hoped that a union that brings youth of Messeriya and Dinka Ngok tribes to be brought into reality in the coming days.

Addressing the foundation conference of Abyei youth union in police house in Khartoum Sunday, Salouha underscored stability of security situations in the area , demanding people of Abyei to open new page , resort to reason and invest time for interest of the area and the coming generations.

He stressed importance of forgetting the past , sores and hatred and to plan for future of the area.

The Head of AOC announced formation of a joint committee from messeriya and dinka ngok tribes to conduct a transparent dialogue aboxut Abyei issues.

He said that the y want Abyei to be a state with its ministers and legislative council and dinka in Abyei to be granted a double nationality (Sudanese and South Sudanese).