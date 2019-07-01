Malawi: Chilima Hints On K2bn Looting At Reserve Bank of Malawi, Blantyre Water Board

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima on Sunday gave the tip of the iceberg on the alleged abuse of State funds at the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) nad Blantyre Water Board (BWB), accusing the two institution of blowing over K2 billion during the electoral period.

Chilima gave the hint during a televised rally he held at Njamba Freedom Parjk in Blantyre.

The immediate past State vice president appealed for patience, saying he will reveal the astronomical figures of the alleged funds abuse by Sunday next week during a rally he is scheduled to address in the lakeshore district of Mangochi.

"Stay tuned," said Chilima. "Reserve Bank of Malawi and Blantyre Water Board watch out, I will lay your secrets bare in a matter of days."

His comments comes after the central bank said K340 million is feared to have been stolen by one of its managers (fiscal operations) Charles Mchakulu who was arrested.

Chilima said the country is failing to develop due to corrupt and nepotistic leaders.

He accused the leaders of focusing on wrongful self-enrchment "not improving the welfare f the citizenry."

Chilima said he will encourage "citizen power" to deal with corruption and abuse of State funds.

The allegations of financial abuses comes as Malawi continues to recover from the systemic looting of state coffers commonluy called the Cashgate scandal that drained K24 billion from public coffers , which led international donors who funded nearly half of Malawi's budget to withdraw funding, leaving the economy foundering.

In recent years, corruption, embezzlement and fraud have hit many government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the country with various audit reports, newspaper and criminal investigations pointing to worsening of the vice.

The country is ranked 120 on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) by Transparency International (TI) while Mo Ibrahim Index of African Governance also raised concerns on governance in the country.