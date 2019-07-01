Ethiopia: World Vision to Renew Education Plan to 2025

opinion

World Vision is set to renew its Education Sector Development Program Plan within Ethiopia.

The plan in place is set to expire next year, and is to be renewed until 2025. One of the leading investor in educational initiatives, the aim is to expand equitable access to quality education across the nation, including early childhood education, technical, and vocational education as a pathway to employment opportunities and have recipients become job ready.

"We are a national organization in Ethiopia. Our size and experience began in the country in 1971 and the trust we have built over the years gives us the ability to do what we do," Edward Brown, the National Director of World Vision Ethiopia told The Reporter Adding, "We also have an integrated approach that makes us have practical impact on the ground and be as efficient as well."

World Vision has, in the last four years, constructed and furnished kindergartens in the rural parts of Ethiopia impacting the lives of many. According to world vision, it has also trained 76,500 teachers and 16,000 volunteers to incorporate core reading skills, established camps benefiting 1.5 million children, provided 1.4 million books and spearheaded a model to 95,000 parents to be active participants in their children's educational endeavors.

The group is also noted for its work with Ethiopia's displaced populations, especially in Guji and was recently noted by the influential Ethiopian Diaspora, which managed to raise 31 million Birr through the Global Alliance for Ethiopia, a United States based group led by Tamage Beyene.