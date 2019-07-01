Sudan: Million March Protest in Khartoum and States

Khartoum, (Sudanow) - An unprecedented popular march poured into the streets of Khartoum and the major towns in Sudan on Sunday in response to the call by the opposition, Sudanese Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), to press for a civilian government and commemorate the death of over a hundred youth, three weeks ago, when the sit-in by the revolutionaries was dispersed, 3rd June, forcefully.

The FFC has called for a one million man march that was observed in the various quarters and towns in the country- braving stern military warning to call the day off-continued in a chain of human being from midday till late evening Sunday, amid heavy military and security presence.

According to organizers on social media at least one demonstrator was killed in northern Sudan's Atbara town. In Khartoum the Deputy Chair of the Military Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, said at least 8 people were injured when unknown snipers targeted demonstrators as well as forces guarding the military hospital area in Omdurman.

In the meantime the Transitional Military Council said it has finally put forwards its reply to a joint African Union-Ethiopian initiative aimed to reconcile the military with the FFC opposition.